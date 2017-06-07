Six teams with a chance to beat the Patriots

Why they can do it: This will have to go down in the Super Bowl, just like it's meant to (or, for all you diehards who believe every down matters, Week 4 of the preseason). There is no team in the NFL deep enough at cornerback to handle the Patriots' battery of wideouts, but the Giants do boast a layered secondary that might be able to match up well with New England's strengths. Eli Apple is developing into an aggressive, fearless cover corner in the NFL, while Janoris Jenkins is finally starting to earn the level of recognition he deserves. Having Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to bounce around doesn't hurt, either. Safety Landon Collins is a heavy hitter who might be able to throw Gronkowski off his routes at the line, while a thick defensive interior remains stout against the power running game -- the great counterbalance of New England's offense.