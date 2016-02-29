Should first-round-pick-less Pats trade Garoppolo?

Will it happen? Probably not. But it does force us to wonder how long Tom Brady really plans on playing. If Belichick holds on to Garoppolo through the life of his deal, what will that say about how he feels about Brady at 40? At the moment, Brady shows no signs of slowing down, and with his Father Time-defying health regiment, we could end up seeing a quarterback play longer and more effectively than any in NFL history (we already have, really).