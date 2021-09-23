Shaquill Griffin on Jaguars' slow start: 'Once it clicks, I need everybody on board'

Losing can take its toll on a franchise. Losing consistently, year after year, can put a club near a crossroads after just two games.

That club is the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has not won a game since Week 1 of last season. Their struggles helped them land consensus top prospect ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿, who was chosen by a newly formed power duo of first-time NFL coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke. Meyer's seat is getting warm after just two losses, and one of his new arrivals, defensive back ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿, has already deemed it necessary to circle the locker room's wagons.

''As soon as we came in, I went around the whole locker room saying to ones with their head down, stay in it, continue to believe," Griffin said of his response to Jacksonville's Sunday defeat, via the Florida Times-Union. "Because once it turns around, once it clicks, I need everybody on board. That's my message going around the locker room and I'm going to stick by it."

Two losses don't seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things. Even with postseason percentages considered -- only 11.6 percent of teams that started 0-2 have reached the playoffs since 1990, per NFL Research -- there's still a very long road ahead for the Jaguars. They didn't just trip and fall into the No. 1 pick, either; Jacksonville was in a close race to the cellar with the New York Jets when it came to determining which roster was the worst in football.

Players like Griffin arrived with the hopes of changing that for the better. A three-year, $44.5 million offer didn't hurt when it came to luring Griffin to Jacksonville, either.

So far, though, the culture change and wins expected to come from it have yet to materialize. Jacksonville was blown out by Houston on the road in Week 1, and though they were competitive, the Jaguars dropped their home opener to the Denver Broncos in Week 2. These things usually take time, and even the most rapid rebuilds don't just storm out of the gate 2-0 after one offseason.