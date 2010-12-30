Several quarterbacks have sleeper appeal in Week 17

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Sam Bradford, QB, Rams
Bradford might rank just 20th in fantasy points among quarterbacks on NFL.com, but that doesn't mirror how good he's been this season. With a matchup against Seattle next on the slate, Bradford should find continued success. The Seahawks have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks -- including 18.36 to Bradford in Week 4.
Kevin Kolb, QB, Eagles
Eagles coach Andy Reid has decided to rest Michael Vick this week, as the team can't improve it's postseason seed regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys. That means Kolb will get the start, making him a terrific option for owners playing in Week 17. Dallas has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, so Kolb should shine.
Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos
Tebow has become a fantasy darling in recent weeks, scoring a combined 46.34 fantasy points in his first two starts at the NFL level. Sure, he recorded those totals against the Raiders and Texans, but Tebow's value is still on the rise. He faces a tougher challenge this week against the Chargers, but the Florida product is still worthy of sleeper status.
Joe Webb, QB, Vikings
There are a lot of good options at the quarterback position this week, so Webb won't be worth a look unless you need to start two signal-callers. However, there are some leagues that have Webb listed as both a quarterback and a wide receiver. If you play in one of those leagues and can use Webb as a wideout or flex starter, it's a very good strategy.
Ryan Mathews, RB, Chargers
My fantasy pal Dave Dameshek shamed me for promoting Mathews as an early-round pick in drafts, and I deserve the friendly dig. Unfortunately, he was a disappointment. But I'll jump back on the rookie's bandwagon for one week. With Mike Tolbert injured and a matchup against a weak Broncos defense ahead, Mathews should finish the year strong.
Brian Westbrook, RB, 49ers
There isn't much at stake between the Niners and Cardinals, but fantasy owners should still be able to squeeze out some points. That is especially true for Westbrook, who rushed for 136 yards and scored a touchdown the last time he faced the Red Birds (Week 12). Also, the Cardinals have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing backs.
Danario Alexander, WR, Rams
If you're looking for a deep sleeper at the wide receiver position in Week 17, consider grabbing Alexander off the waiver wire (he's a free agent in 96.5 percent of NFL.com leagues). He's coming off a 99-yard effort vs. the 49ers, and this week's game against the Seahawks is favorable -- their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to wideouts.
Jerome Simpson, WR, Bengals
The Bengals will once again be without the services of Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco, so Simpson will retain his status as a viable fantasy sleeper. While he won't put up 24.40 fantasy points like he did against the Chargers, Simpson is still a viable No. 3 wideout as one of the top options in the Bengals passing attack for Carson Palmer.
Mike Thomas, WR, Jaguars
Thomas was an unsung hero for clever fantasy owners who started him last week, posting six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown against the Redskins. While losing David Garrard to an injured finger hurts his value a bit, Thomas still has a great matchup against the Texans -- their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
Gronkowski, a Week 16 sleeper on NFL.com, scored two touchdowns against the Bills and has now found the end zone nine times in his rookie season. With Aaron Hernandez still at less than 100 percent, Gronkowski should once again see more than enough opportunities to produce for owners. He's a viable starting option across the board if you're alive in Week 17.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!