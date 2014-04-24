Seattle Seahawks' treacherous 2014 schedule thwarts repeat bid

The league picked an unbelievably delicious opener for fans, with the game's best quarterback facing the game's best defense. Aaron Rodgers returns to Seattle for the first time since the "Fail Mary." And while I respect Seattle's defense -- especially when the unit is playing at home, in front of the rabid inhabitants of CenturyLink Field -- Rodgers is unstoppable. Rodgers' midseason injury last year meant we didn't really get to see this offense reach full throttle. Running back Eddie Lacy got better as his Rookie of the Year campaign went on; just think how well Lacy will complement his all-world quarterback in Year 2.