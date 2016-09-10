Seahawks to stand, interlock arms during anthem

"They want to be specific that this is a sign of unity. I had a couple conversations last night, talked to (coach) Pete Carroll, a lot of the guys on the team, and they really feel like it's time," Robinson said. "I talked to coach about maybe this issue is a little bit bigger than football, and he agreed. Everybody who knows coach Carroll knows he's a guy who likes to attack issues. And he thought this was great. It was all player driven ... I think the Miami Dolphins have a little something they may do during the national anthem also."