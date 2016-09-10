Around the NFL

Seahawks to stand, interlock arms during anthem

Published: Sep 10, 2016
Doug Baldwin promised the Seattle Seahawks would plan a demonstration of "unity" during the national anthem before Sunday's season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11.

On Saturday, Baldwin revealed the team's plan to stand and interlock arms.

"We are a team comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds," Baldwin said in the video. "And as a team, we have chosen to stand and interlock arms in unity. We honor those who have fought for the freedom we cherish. And we stand to ensure that the riches of freedom, and the security of justice for all people. Progress can and will be made only if we stand together."

Speaking on NFL GameDay First on Sunday morning, former Seahawks running back and NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson provided more detailed behind why the players wanted to show a pregame display of team unity.

"They want to be specific that this is a sign of unity. I had a couple conversations last night, talked to (coach) Pete Carroll, a lot of the guys on the team, and they really feel like it's time," Robinson said. "I talked to coach about maybe this issue is a little bit bigger than football, and he agreed. Everybody who knows coach Carroll knows he's a guy who likes to attack issues. And he thought this was great. It was all player driven ... I think the Miami Dolphins have a little something they may do during the national anthem also."

Robinson went on to detail that Carroll found it very important that the team address the issue.

"Carroll said something really interesting to me last night: He said, 'Mike, somebody has to do this in our lifetime, it just has to be done. We're not a perfect nation, our players are our role models whether they want to be or not and some things are just bigger than the game of football.'"

In addition, Carroll said white players on the team also embraced the idea of a display of team unity.

"One of my questions to coach Carroll was, how do the white players take this? And he said, 'Mike, really, they came to it with their hearts open. They wanted to understand ... it was an education process."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Seahawks planned to kneel togehter with their hands over their hearts during the anthem, but some players close with military objected.

Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem to protest social injustice against African-Americans and other minorities in the United States has found support among NFL players.

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lanesat during the national anthem prior to Seattle's final preseason contest against the Raiders. Lane told reporters he wanted to show support for Kaepernick's protest and several of his Seahawks teammates publicly supported his decision.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs locked arms in a sign of solidarity. It was their goal to be unified as a team and be respectful of everyone's opinions as well as the remembrance of 9/11, Chiefs players said in a statement just after kickoff.

On Sunday, the entire Seattle team will show their support in unity on the 15th anniversary of 9/11. The Seahawks kick off against the Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

