Seahawks, Titans players don't take part in anthem

"So as a team we wanted to do our best to not ostracize our guys, any of our individuals, allow them to feel welcomed and not make them uncomfortable. That's the worst thing you can do as a teammate is put your teammate in an uncomfortable position. We don't go out, the whole team doesn't come out, then it's easier for them to defend themselves. Say, 'hey, it's a team decision. I just did what the team did.' You're a good teammate. Perfect, fine. But if you get out there and ask a guy to kneel or sit, [he's] going against his values, going against his family, you put him in a weird spot. We never wanted to do that. We think we did a good job getting our message out and trying not to distract form it."