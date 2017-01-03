Seahawks' struggles on ground concerning in win

Seattle recognized the run wasn't working, and opted to sprinkle it in while going mostly out of the shotgun. Forty-nine of Collins' 55 yards came out of the gun (12.3 average), while just six yards came out of the singleback. Oddly enough, when viewing the tape on your run-of-the-mill carry, Seattle looked to be more effective out of traditional run formations like the singleback and I-form (wideout Paul Richardson carried once for five yards out of the singleback), but that isn't saying much in the larger picture.