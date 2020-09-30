NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead Players of the Week

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson﻿'s scintillating start to the 2020 season is one in which he's dropping jaws, creating an early groundswell for an NFL Most Valuable Player campaign, posting huge numbers and racking up accolades.

For the second time in three weeks, Wilson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Wilson, who was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1, has led the Seahawks to a 3-0 start, the team's latest triumph coming Sunday by way of a 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson dropped five touchdowns on the Cowboys, which accompanied 315 yards passing, 27 completions in 40 attempts (67.5%), no interceptions and a 130.7 QB rating.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won his fourth overall AFC Offensive Player of the Week on the heels of a tremendous night Monday in a 34-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. As Mahomes pushed the Chiefs to 3-0, he propelled his squad with a 31-for-42 (73.8%) performance in which he had 385 yards passing, four touchdowns, no picks and a 133.5 rating. He added a rushing touchdown as well as Monday was a showcase of Mahomes and the Chiefs' versatile offense. The 2018 league MVP threw TDs to four players, including fullback Anthony Sherman on an underhand shovel and offensive lineman Eric Fisher.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes﻿, who's showing out in the early going for his new squad. The veteran defensive back was a leading force in the Colts' shutdown of the New York Jets, 36-7, on Sunday. Rhodes had two interceptions, with one of the pick-six variety as he returned it 44 yards for a score. He also had two passes defended and picked up his second POTW honor, with his first coming all the way back in Week 11 of 2016.

Seemingly far removed from his Week 1 travails, Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski is looking like his old self and kicked his way to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It's Gostkowski's seventh POTW honor, his previous six coming with the New England Patriots, and he's now been voted player of the week in three decades, with his first coming in 2009. His latest honor came on the strength of hitting six field goals for the Titans, with three from more than 50 yards, which included the 55-yard game-winner in the Titans' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In total, Gostkowski scored 19 points and made all seven of his kicks.

Shaquil Barrett terrorized his former team on Sunday as he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the Denver Broncos, 28-10, and collected NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Barrett posted three tackles for loss, two sacks, a safety and six tackles. It was the second such honor for Barrett in his seven-season career, though both have come in his two seasons with the Bucs.

The Detroit Lions pulled off a 26-23 upset of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday for their first win and it wouldn't have come to fruition had it not been for the phenomenal foot of Matt Prater﻿, who earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Prater piled up 14 points as he was perfect on both his extra points and all four of his field goals, including a game-winning 39-yard effort. It is Prater's 12th player of the week as he's collected the honors now in three decades.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick. Ian Rapoport reports rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore.  
news

Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.
news

Lions plan to keep leaning on Adrian Peterson in backfield 

Adrian Peterson took more snaps in the Lions backfield in their win over the Cardinals. The Lions want to continue giving the running back the ball.
news

Bengals want Joe Burrow to be smarter about taking hits 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants Joe Burrow to be better about throwing the ball away to avoid taking so many hits. The quarterback leads the league in sacks taken.
news

Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Frank Reich: Colts defense will 'have our hands full' facing 'stud' Nick Foles

Ahead of their clash with the Bears this Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich prepares to go up against an old friend in QB Nick Foles.
news

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' free agency continues. The Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans Week 4 game set to be played as scheduled

Despite the news of new positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel in the Titans organization, the NFL still plans for the team to play its Week 4 game Sunday against Pittsburgh. 
news

Denver Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. New York Jets on Thursday

The Broncos' quarterback carousel is turning once again. Denver is expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, James Palmer reports.
news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
