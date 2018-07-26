Around the NFL

Seahawks put Chancellor on PUP; McDowell waived

Published: Jul 26, 2018 at 06:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellorhasn't officially retired as he recovers from a neck injury, but he won't be available for the 2018 season.

The Seahawks placed Chancellor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday. The transaction effectively ends Chancellor's season, and he will not count against the Seahawks' offseason 90-man roster.

Chancellor joined the Seahawks in 2010 as a fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, and he emerged as one of the league's top safeties, garnering Pro Bowl honors four times. He and safety Earl Thomas solidified Seattle's back end of coverage, and both were prominent members of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" along with cornerback Richard Sherman.

The Seahawks will start the 2018 season without Chancellor and Sherman, who is now with the San Francisco 49ers, and are currently without Thomas, who is mired in a contract dispute.

Safeties Tedric Thompson and Bradley McDougald are expected to be atop the depth chart as the Seahawks open training camp.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks made other roster moves Thursday.

Seattle announced the waiving of defensive end Malik McDowell with a non-football injury designation, and cornerback DeAndre Elliott with a failed physical designation.

McDowell's transaction doesn't surprise, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in April the Seahawks were expected to part ways with their second-round pick of the 2017 draft. McDowell suffered a head injury in a vehicular accident last summer and spent his rookie season on the non-football injury list.

The Seahawks signed tight ends Kayaune Ross and Je'Ron Hamm to replace McDowell and Elliott.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defender's return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW