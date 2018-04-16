Malik McDowell expected to be released by Seahawks

Seahawks fans can only wonder what could have been with Malik McDowell.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Seattle is expected to release last year's second-round defensive tackle in the near future, according to a source.

The Seahawks have yet to medically clear McDowell, who was involved in a "serious" ATV accident last July that forced him to spend his entire rookie season on the team's non-football injury list.

McDowell's physical situation has been something of a mystery ever since. The former Michigan State star suffered a concussion and facial injuries in the accident, leaving Seattle's decision-makers entirely unsure of his status for 2018.

"Nothing new," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of McDowell, per The Seattle Times. "Same kind of thing. He's got a process he is going through, we get information rarely in his case, but there will be a time when you will hear more."

That time is now, with Seattle preparing to move on from the 35th overall pick in last year's draft.

McDowell was brought into the league as a space-eating, 299-pound interior force. The primary question today is whether or not he'll be healthy enough to catch on with another team.