Seahawks lose Chris Carson, Prosise in loss to Cards

The loss of Carson, potentially throughout the postseason, is a critical setback. Carson is not only Seattle's leading tailback -- he will end the regular season with a career-high 1,230 rushing yards and 1,496 yards from scrimmage -- but he was Seattle's go-to weapon. Plus, with Rashaad Penny already out for the year with a torn ACL, Carson was the only reliable running back the Seahawks had left on their roster.