Seahawks leave door open for DE Clowney return

Two doors in two facilities across the country remain at least cracked open for the possibility of adding Clowney, yet here he remains, a free agent in search of a handsome payday. With the draft just one day away, it makes sense for things to pause on the Clowney front. Tennessee or Seattle could just draft someone instead of shelling out big dollars for Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick who has played a full season just once in his six-year career and has yet to break 10 sacks in a season. He's made an impact in key moments, no doubt, but the larger body of work is lacking, especially when viewed alongside Clowney's reported financial expectations.