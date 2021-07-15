Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Around the NFL

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker has established a multi-year partnership with the nascent postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.

"It's an honor," Wagner said in a statement, "to support the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl in their efforts to provide more opportunities for students attending historically black colleges and universities."

Established in March by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that will showcase approximately 100 of the best draft-eligible football players from historically Black colleges and universities around the country.

The first edition of the HBCU Legacy Bowl is slated to take place on Feb. 19, 2022, the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI, at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

A Super Bowl champion and six-time first-team All-Pro with the Seahawks, Wagner joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, his 15 and Mahomies Foundation, the NFL, adidas and others as HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners.

"Bobby Wagner is a true and loyal friend to HBCUs," Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams said in a statement. "We thank him for his leadership and continued commitment to opening doors for others."

