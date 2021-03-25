Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes announces multi-year partnership with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has made another important connection.
The Kansas City Chiefs' all-world quarterback announced Thursday through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation a multi-year partnership with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Launching next February in New Orleans, the postseason all-star game will feature approximately 100 of the top draft-eligible prospects from historically Black colleges and universities.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame established the showcase to provide "opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," co-founder and Washington Football Team senior advisor Doug Williams said last week.
The inaugural game, set to follow a week-long celebration of Black culture and history, will take place the Saturday after the Super Bowl at Tulane University and will air on NFL Network.