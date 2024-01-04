Around the NFL

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner 'one hundred percent' certain he will play in 2024

Published: Jan 04, 2024 at 10:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bobby Wagner returned to the Seahawks in 2023 via a one-year deal, with an understanding he wouldn't be an every-down defender at 33 years old.

He's played 98.2% of Seattle's defensive snaps in 2023. And he's entirely "one hundred percent" certain he'd like to continue playing football somewhere in 2024.

"There's no might," Wagner said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I never thought anything else outside of that."

Wagner ranks second in the NFL with 168 tackles, trailing Indianapolis' Zaire Franklin by just two tackles. Of the top seven defenders in tackles, only former Rams teammate Ernest Jones has more sacks (4.5) than Wagner (3.5).

Wagner just received his ninth Pro Bowl selection of his career on Wednesday. He can clearly still play quite well, and is certain he'd like to continue his Hall of Fame career beyond this season.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It just might not be in Seattle, where Pete Carroll has been effusive in his praise of Wagner this season.

"He's had a fantastic season coming back to us," Carroll said, via ESPN. "His leadership and the example that he sets for other guys. He doesn't have to say much; he just does everything well and right and the fact that he's had a productive year and is making his plays and making a ton of tackles again, and his durability again, which is just so remarkable throughout his career, is just a statement of is overall conditioning and development and maintenance, all that it takes to do that.

"That's incredible he's played this much. One hundred and sixty-something tackles, that's amazing. He's done everything we could have hoped for, I think."

Carroll added Seattle "would love to have" Wagner back in 2024. Wagner, meanwhile, hasn't quite planned on sticking around, explaining he wasn't looking at a multi-year stay when he returned to the Seahawks on his one-year, $5.5 million deal in March.

"I didn't think too far," he said. "I just was trying to be present in the moment that I had and trying to make the most out of that and let the cards fall where they may."

If it makes Seahawks fans feel better, Wagner already knows what it is like to leave Seattle in pursuit of team success elsewhere. He joined the division rival Rams in 2022 and ended up finding himself on a roster that had little to play for at the end of the campaign, souring what was supposed to be a homecoming for the Los Angeles native.

Returning to Seattle was an easy move. But now, judging by Wagner's noncommittal tone, the Seahawks might have to bring a little more cash to the table to keep him around.

How much is a 34-year-old linebacker worth? Ideally, in the range of what he received in 2023. But most 34-year-old linebackers aren't coming off Pro Bowl seasons in which they compete with counterparts six years younger than them for the league lead in tackles.

Seattle is in some uncharted waters with this situation. But romantics will agree: It still seems as if Wagner's career journey is destined to end in Seattle.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa proud of staying healthy as Dolphins QB enters 17th start of 2023 season

As the Dolphins QB approaches his 17th start of the season on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa said he's proud of staying healthy this year after putting in so much work in the offseason. 
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

Lions OL Dan Skipper says he was not reporting as eligible on 2-point play vs. Cowboys

Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper said Wednesday he was not reporting as an eligible receiver in response to an NFL memo released Tuesday that indicated he was.
news

Hopeful 'Giant for life' Saquon Barkley knows future is 'out of my control'

Despite the challenges of 2023, running back Saquon Barkley wants to be in New York in 2024 and beyond. However, he's not sure it will happen.
news

A.J. Brown says Eagles' issues are not with coaches: 'Coaches play zero snaps this year'

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown addressed the media on Wednesday and said that recent issues are not due to the Philadelphia coaching staff, while adding that he believes the team is close to righting the ship.
news

Rams to start QB Carson Wentz in regular-season finale with playoff berth secured

The Los Angeles Rams will start Carson Wentz on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson were lauded for their Week 17 showings.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles OC Brian Johnson: We have to make sure we get WR A.J. Brown going

Amid the struggles in Philadelphia, A.J. Brown's production has waned. As frustration builds, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson recognizes the need to get him going again.
news

Ron Rivera on tenure in Washington: 'I'd like to think we're in a better place'

Ahead of what is widely viewed as likely his final game with the club, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked how he feels things have improved since he took over.