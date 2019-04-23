Seahawks agree to trade Frank Clark to Chiefs for draft picks

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Clark, who played in a 4-3 scheme in Seattle, is an ideal fit for what the Chiefs want to do going forward and he totaled 35 sacks, including a career-high 13 sacks in 2018. Clark added 72 quarterback hits over the past four seasons. Clark joins the Chiefs' recent additions, Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah, on the revamped defensive edge.