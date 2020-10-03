Saturday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Veteran cornerback Eli Apple is set to make his debut with the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Apple will be activated from injured reserve on Saturday and will play in the Panthers' home game against the Cardinals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per source.

Apple, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Panthers this past May, battled ankle and foot injuries during training camp which led to the four-year veteran being placed on IR ahead of Week 1. The former first-round pick should add valued experience and depth to one of the youngest defenses in the NFL.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers are waiving Shareef Miller to make room for Apple but the defensive end is likely to re-sign to Carolina's practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source.

