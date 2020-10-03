NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable for 'MNF' matchup vs. Packers

Published: Oct 03, 2020 at 04:38 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A showdown against the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense awaits the Falcons on Monday Night Football, and there's a chance they'll head into the matchup missing some serious firepower.

On Saturday, Atlanta listed receivers ﻿Julio Jones﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ (ankle) as questionable for the Week 4 showdown against the undefeated Green Bay Packers. Ridley missed Thursday's practice but was a limited participant for the rest of the week; Jones was limited for the full week of practice.

Coach Dan Quinn told the media Saturday morning that both were trending in the right direction, per ESPN. Still, this designation leaves room for doubt.

The possibility that both of ﻿Matt Ryan﻿'s top targets could miss what already appears to be a must-win matchup for the winless Falcons is an outcome the team would obviously prefer to avoid. The Falcons were without Jones in Week 3 because of his ailing hamstring, leaving the capable Ridley to carry the bulk of the workload. He caught five of his 13 targets for 110 yards but was held scoreless in a brutal 30-26 loss to the Bears.

It goes without saying that the reeling Falcons need both Jones and Ridley to have their best chance against ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the red-hot Packers. Atlanta will already be short-handed on defense with defensive end ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿ (groin) and safeties ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Ricardo Allen﻿ (elbow) all listed out.

