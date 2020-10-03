Eagles LT Jason Peters (toe) being placed on injured reserve

The injury woes on the Eagles offensive line continue.

Left tackle Jason Peters is being placed on injured reserve after an MRI revealed a toe injury that will take several weeks to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Peters felt discomfort in his foot during Friday's practice, according to Rapoport, and the follow-up MRI revealed the true nature of the injury.

The Eagles have already dealt with several injuries to their offensive line since the offseason and the reshuffling will continue with Peters' absence.