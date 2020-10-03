NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Eagles LT Jason Peters (toe) being placed on injured reserve

Published: Oct 03, 2020 at 01:12 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The injury woes on the Eagles offensive line continue.

Left tackle Jason Peters is being placed on injured reserve after an MRI revealed a toe injury that will take several weeks to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Peters felt discomfort in his foot during Friday's practice, according to Rapoport, and the follow-up MRI revealed the true nature of the injury.

The Eagles have already dealt with several injuries to their offensive line since the offseason and the reshuffling will continue with Peters' absence.

The timing couldn't have been worse for the winless Eagles, who travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Sunday night.

