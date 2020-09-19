Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn is dealing with an injury that may linger this season.
Clayborn left Thursday night's win over the Bengals with a hip flexor strain but hopes to play through it while getting treatment, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Clayborn managed to get a sack before exiting what was his debut with the Browns. Entering his tenth year in the league, Clayborn, 32, signed a two-year deal with the team this offseason.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (concussion) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers. Godwin was considered doubtful on the injury report. The Bucs signed cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from their practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson and tight end Tanner Hudson were also elevated from their practice squad.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown was placed on injured reserve for a rib injury, the team announced. Brown first popped up on the injury report Friday but the team felt the issue was bad enough to shelve him for at least three games. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad.
- Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand) has been added to the injury report but his status for Sunday's game vs. the Lions remains unchanged.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed undrafted rookie tackle Brandon Walton to their practice squad. The move comes off the heels of losing starting right tackle Zach Banner (knee) for the entire season and placing right guard Stefan Wisniewski (chest) on injured reserve after Week 1. The Steelers are also missing starting guard David DeCastro (knee) to start the 2020 season.
- The Indianapolis Colts have elevated undrafted rookie tight end Farrod Green from the practice squad to the active roster with Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) out this Sunday for their home opener against the Vikings.
- The Carolina Panthers announced they have elevated defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton from their practice squad to the active roster in wake of Kawaan Short (foot) and Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) already being ruled out of Sunday's game.