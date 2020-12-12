Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Johnathan Abram﻿'s hard-hitting play is cutting into his salary.

The second-year Las Vegas Raiders safety is appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits in a Week 12 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Neither hit by Abram was flagged during the game but the league says Abram lowered the head to initiate contact, according to Pelissero. The hits from Abram came against Falcons running back Ito Smith in the backfield and the other along the sideline on wideout Russell Gage﻿, which nearly leveled Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

The league also considers Abram a repeat offender after his hit on Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton last year. The play happened to end Abram's rookie season after sustaining a rotator cuff injury. Abram's appeal for that fine was unsuccessful.

Considering Abram's base salary is roughly $41,000 a week after taxes, according to Pelissero, the high-flying safety may need to tread lightly when searching for his next big play.