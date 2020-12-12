Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Johnathan Abram's hard-hitting play is cutting into his salary.
The second-year Las Vegas Raiders safety is appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits in a Week 12 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Neither hit by Abram was flagged during the game but the league says Abram lowered the head to initiate contact, according to Pelissero. The hits from Abram came against Falcons running back Ito Smith in the backfield and the other along the sideline on wideout Russell Gage, which nearly leveled Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
The league also considers Abram a repeat offender after his hit on Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton last year. The play happened to end Abram's rookie season after sustaining a rotator cuff injury. Abram's appeal for that fine was unsuccessful.
Considering Abram's base salary is roughly $41,000 a week after taxes, according to Pelissero, the high-flying safety may need to tread lightly when searching for his next big play.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Saturday:
- Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is officially questionable for Monday night vs. the Ravens. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he "can't put odds" on Hooper playing, which makes him a true game-time decision. Cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and wideout KhaDarel Hodge have been ruled out.
- The Arizona Cardinals have activated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and cornerback Kevin Peterson from injured reserve while placing CB Johnathan Joseph (neck) on IR. The team also downgraded kicker Zane Gonzalez to out for Sunday's game vs. the Giants and have elevated Mike Nugent from the practice squad in response. Tight end Seth DeValve was also elevated from the practice squad tot he active roster.
- Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (foot) has been downgraded to out vs. the Panthers on Sunday. Safety Trey Marshall (shin) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (illness) have also been downgraded to out. The team has also activated linebacker Derrek Tuszka from injured reserve, promoted tight end Troy Fumagalli and safety Alijah Holder from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated linebacker Josh Watson as a COVID-19 replacement.
- Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz is being activated from injured reserve. The rookie starter was placed on IR after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 8. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) have been ruled out for Sunday and won't make the trip to Cincinnati. The team has also elevated tackle William Sweet and CB Chris Westry from the practice squad to the active roster, waived C Adam Redmond and elevated CB Saivion Smith to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
- Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness) has been added to the injury report and is now questionable vs. the Jaguars. The team also activated cornerback Kareem Orr from injured reserve and placed CB Breon Borders (hip) on IR while linebackers Tuzar Skipper and Wyatt Ray have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Defensive lineman Teair Tart was officially placed on the reserve/suspended list.
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is feeling better and going through different throwing motion rehab drills, but nobody has seen him throw a football yet, Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football Weekend. The next few days will be big in determining whether or not Brees will return next week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed safety Trayvon Henderson and wide receiver Stanley Morgan to the active roster from its practice squad. The team also elevated defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
- Indianapolis Colts punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. The team has also signed tackle J'Marcus Webb to the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted cornerback Kevon Seymour to the active roster from the practice squad after placing guard Marcus Peters on injured reserve. Linebacker Rashad Smith and CB Jameson Houston have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is tracking toward playing on Sunday vs. the Raiders. Castonzo missed last week's game due to the injury. Pelissero adds that Philip Rivers' turf toe injury is improving. Rivers is likely to need offseason surgery for the injury according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- The Kansas City Chiefs have activated guard Stefen Wisniewski and cornerback Chris Lammons from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. LB Blake Lynch was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad while safety Curtis Riley was waived.
- The Green Bay Packers are signing tight end Dominique Dafney to the active roster, a source tells Rapoport. The former Indiana State wideout was previously on the Packers practice squad.