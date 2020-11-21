Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Sony Michel will be making his long-awaited return on Sunday.

Sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the New England Patriots running back will be activated from injured reserve and is set to play on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

Michel hasn't played since Week 3 and was placed on IR on Oct. 5 with a quad injury.

Damien Harris has carved out a valuable role in Michel's absence. The second-year RB leads the team with 471 rushing yards and 85 attempts. Harris is coming off his best game of the season against the Ravens, where he ran for a season-high 121 yards, which was his third 100-plus yard game in his six games played this year.

Michel totaled 173 yards on 26 attempts in his three games this season. How New England handles a healthy backfield going forward remains to be seen, but a running back by committee approach has been typical for Bill Belichick-ran teams in recent years.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots are waiving offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt﻿, according to Rapoport.

