Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Published: Nov 21, 2020 at 10:56 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Sony Michel will be making his long-awaited return on Sunday.

Sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the New England Patriots running back will be activated from injured reserve and is set to play on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

Michel hasn't played since Week 3 and was placed on IR on Oct. 5 with a quad injury.

Damien Harris has carved out a valuable role in Michel's absence. The second-year RB leads the team with 471 rushing yards and 85 attempts. Harris is coming off his best game of the season against the Ravens, where he ran for a season-high 121 yards, which was his third 100-plus yard game in his six games played this year.

Michel totaled 173 yards on 26 attempts in his three games this season. How New England handles a healthy backfield going forward remains to be seen, but a running back by committee approach has been typical for Bill Belichick-ran teams in recent years.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots are waiving offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt﻿, according to Rapoport.

Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:

  • Cleveland Browns tackle ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ and kicker ﻿Cody Parkey﻿ have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing their way for a return on Sunday. The team also announced they have elevated guard ﻿Michael Dunn﻿, defensive end ﻿Cameron Malveaux﻿, and fullback ﻿Johnny Stanton﻿ from the practice squad.
  • The Washington Football Team is promoting Cole Luke from the practice squad and signing the cornerback to the active roster, Rapoport reports, per his agents.

Related Content

news

Week 11 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 11.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) questionable for Week 11 game vs. Dolphins

Denver's chances in Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins depend on who the Broncos can send out to play quarterback. As of Friday, that may or may not end up being ﻿Drew Lock﻿, who is questionable with a rib injury.
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) questionable vs. Panthers

Two days before the Lions take on the Panthers, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ continues to trend in the right direction. Detroit's QB1 was again a limited participant in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 11. 
news

Saints place Drew Brees (ribs) on injured reserve, QB will miss at least next three games

The New Orleans Saints have placed ﻿Drew Brees﻿ on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Joe Mixon isn't ready to return yet. The Bengals' bell-cow back has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, his fourth straight on the sidelines because of a nagging foot injury. Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) 'a game-time decision' for Sunday vs. Lions

The Panthers are keeping the door open for the possibility Teddy Bridgewater﻿ can suit up Sunday against the Lions. The team officially listed the QB as questionable with a knee injury, while coach Matt Rhule said it'll be a "game-time decision."
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered AC joint sprain in loss, isn't expected to miss time

Kyler Murray's shoulder ailment caused him some problems in Thursday night's loss to Seattle, but it shouldn't keep him out of action. The Cardinals QB suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder but should be available for Week 12, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants have three players test positive for COVID-19 during bye week

Three Giants players will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints expected to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Falcons

Sean Payton is finally ready to give the man he's compared to ﻿Steve Young﻿ a test-drive at starting QB Sunday against the Falcons. Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill on Sunday after giving him starter reps in practice this week.  
news

Raiders DC faced with 'daunting task' in matchup against Chiefs due to COVID

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is faced with the challenge of having his team ready to play the high-powered Chiefs though several of his players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, won't play vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will be without ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team officially placed Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL