Tennessee Titans place Jadeveon Clowney (knee) on injured reserve 

The Tennessee Titans have placed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.

Clowney (knee) had already been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Ravens after missing practice all week.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds that surgery on Clowney's meniscus has been discussed.

Clowney has yet to find a sack in his first season with the Titans. In eight games, the three-time Pro Bowler has 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a fumble forced and six QB hits. Clowney signed a one-year deal with Tennessee worth up to $15 million this offseason.