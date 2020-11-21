Cincinnati Bengals place RB Joe Mixon (foot) on injured reserve

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will miss at least three more games.

The team announced Saturday they have placed Mixon on injured reserve. Mixon (foot) was already ruled out for this Sunday's game at Washington.

Sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the team's belief is Mixon will stay on IR for the three-week minimum and return for the remainder of the 2020 season. Rapoport adds that Mixon is doing everything he can to get back on the field, but the goal is to make sure he's 100 percent healthy upon his return.

Mixon suffered the foot injury in Week 6 against the Colts and hasn't played since. In six games this season, Mixon has 428 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding 138 yards and another score through the air.

Giovani Bernard has taken over most of the snaps in Mixon's recent absence. The reliable veteran has produced three TDs in the team's last three games, but with Bernard being the primary back on passing downs, rushing opportunities await Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams going forward.