Around the NFL

Saturday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Published: Jan 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Kansas City Chiefs received more good news on the injury front with cornerback Bashaud Breeland clearing concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday.

Breeland will no longer have a game status designation on the Chiefs injury report, ensuring the veteran CB will play in Sunday's AFC Championship game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Breeland, who was originally listed as questionable, was a limited participant in all three practices for the Chiefs this week. The seven-year veteran accrued two interceptions, nine pass deflections and one fumble forced in 11 starts this season. Breeland played in 86 percent of the defensive snaps in last week's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs secondary will surely need Breeland's presence as they go up against a high-octane Bills offense led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs﻿. The superb pairing has given opportunity for a stellar supporting cast of pass catchers including Cole Beasley﻿, John Brown, and Isaiah McKenzie﻿.

The Bills ranked third in the NFL with 288.8 passing yards per game during the regular season and finished second in the league with an average of 31.3 points per game. The Chiefs defense has allowed 236.2 passing yards per game and 22.6 points per game this season.

Here is other injury and roster news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:

  • The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver ﻿Ryan Switzer﻿ to the reserve/futures list. Switzer spent part of the 2020 season on the Browns practice squad after his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Related Content

news

NFL sends memo detailing pre-Draft rules regarding draft-eligible players

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed clubs Friday of a slew of new pre-2021 NFL Draft rules relating to hosting and interacting with draft-eligible players.
news

Former Lions HC Matt Patricia returning to Patriots in multi-faceted coaching staff role

Two months after being fired by the Lions, Matt Patricia is returning to the New England Patriots in a new role that will combine scouting and working with the Patriots' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask on lack of minority HC hires: It's up to each owner 'to do the right thing'

Despite several initiatives and incentives to hire minority candidates, only the Jets with Robert Saleh chose that course. Moreover, only the Texans vacancy remains. Count Amy Trask, the league's first and still only female to serve as a team CEO, among those who are dissatisfied with a continuing trend.
news

Chicago Bears hire safeties coach Sean Desai as new defensive coordinator

Sean Desai, who previously coached safeties for the squad, has been hired as the Chicago Bears' new defensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.
news

Texans interview Josh McCown, Jim Caldwell for vacant head-coaching job

Longtime NFL quarterback ﻿Josh McCown﻿ and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell had interviews Friday with the Houston Texans for the franchise's vacant head-coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL Championship Sunday injury report: Bucs-Packers, Bills-Chiefs

Championship Sunday is upon us. Read on for the official injury report and game day designations for the NFC and AFC Championship games.
news

Friday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Bills wideout ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿ is questionable for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited work Friday. Defensive tackle ﻿Vernon Butler﻿ (quad) is the only other Bills player questionable for Sunday. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's out of concussion protocol

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback told the media on Friday. 
news

The Locker Room Podcast: Gerald McCoy explains difference between professional vs. pro

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Gerald McCoy to the show.
news

Ravens hire Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver to fill defensive assistant vacancies

Rob Ryan, the longtime defensive assistant with a flowing, silver mane is joining the Baltimore Ravens' staff as inside linebackers coach. Former Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will also join the staff as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.
news

Buccaneers to activate DT Vita Vea for Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a big piece of their defensive interior available to play Sunday, as DT Vita Vea is being activated off injured reserve. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW