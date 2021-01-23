Saturday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs received more good news on the injury front with cornerback Bashaud Breeland clearing concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday.

Breeland will no longer have a game status designation on the Chiefs injury report, ensuring the veteran CB will play in Sunday's AFC Championship game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Breeland, who was originally listed as questionable, was a limited participant in all three practices for the Chiefs this week. The seven-year veteran accrued two interceptions, nine pass deflections and one fumble forced in 11 starts this season. Breeland played in 86 percent of the defensive snaps in last week's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs secondary will surely need Breeland's presence as they go up against a high-octane Bills offense led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs﻿. The superb pairing has given opportunity for a stellar supporting cast of pass catchers including Cole Beasley﻿, John Brown, and Isaiah McKenzie﻿.

The Bills ranked third in the NFL with 288.8 passing yards per game during the regular season and finished second in the league with an average of 31.3 points per game. The Chiefs defense has allowed 236.2 passing yards per game and 22.6 points per game this season.

