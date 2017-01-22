Sanders: I would benefit playing with Tony Romo

"I believe I would benefit," he said on GameDay Morning. "But one thing about it is: I'm always gonna take it back and I'm just gonna put it on (general manager) John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in (offensive coordinator Mike) McCoy's system. It's a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it's gonna be similar to the Cowboys. I think he has Demaryius Thomas and some receiver No. 10 on the other side. I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship. At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor (Siemian) can be successful. We'll see what we do. I can't sit up here and say 'Bring Tony Romo!' because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well too."