Around the NFL

Sanders: I would benefit playing with Tony Romo

Published: Jan 22, 2017 at 04:31 AM

Should Tony Romo play elsewhere next season, the Broncos would make plenty of sense. They are a veteran-heavy team with talented receivers who may be one quarterback away from the Super Bowl, just like they were when Peyton Manning arrived in 2012.

On Sunday, one of Denver's receivers, Emmanuel Sanders, talked about the difficult balance between reaching for another talented player with experience and abandoning their tandem of young, moldable prospects at the position.

"I believe I would benefit," he said on GameDay Morning. "But one thing about it is: I'm always gonna take it back and I'm just gonna put it on (general manager) John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in (offensive coordinator Mike) McCoy's system. It's a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it's gonna be similar to the Cowboys. I think he has Demaryius Thomas and some receiver No. 10 on the other side. I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship. At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor (Siemian) can be successful. We'll see what we do. I can't sit up here and say 'Bring Tony Romo!' because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well too."

Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware, also on the show Sunday, added: "I just think he (would) be a great fit for the Denver Broncos, but also, we already got two vested guys in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. So you got to think about what type of message you want to send to the team? ... Is it a right now thing or do you want to use your vested guys and say, 'we're going to build this team or what are we going to do?' You never know what everyone wants to do, so I think regardless if he goes to Houston, Broncos, or goes to the Jets, it'll be a good fit."

For Sanders, it has to be a difficult proposition. He and Demaryius Thomas were open about their frustration earlier in the season when their target numbers dropped. After a long 2016 which saw both Lynch and Siemian start, both receivers ended up with fewer total yards, touchdowns and yards per catch go down despite their catch percentage going up. They have not shied away from what makes them tick, and coming down from the Manning era wasn't easy.

That being said, staying the course with young players can have its advantages.

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted last week, Dallas' top priority is to deal Romo and the Broncosare the No. 1 team on his list. Unfortunately for Romo, the Broncos do not feel the same way. New head coach Vance Joseph has the unique opportunity to use their available salary-cap space to keep building that monstrous defense and lean on his talented offensive coordinator to get the best out of two low-cost starters. Romo could get in the way of some potential free agents.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert led the way in the Week 13 Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Jimmy Graham didn't take offense to Aaron Rodgers' 'I own you' comment: 'We've just got to stop them'

Aaron Rodgers sealed Green Bay's Week 6 win over Chicago by yelling "I own you" at Bears fans. Ahead of Sunday night's rematch, Bears TE Jimmy Graham conceded that he's been known to say something similar to opponents after scoring.
news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn labrum on Sunday and will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

WR Kenny Stills waived by Saints five days after key drop

Less than a week removed from a dropped pass that resulted in an interception, wide receiver ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ won't get a chance to atone for it in New Orleans as he was waived by the club Tuesday. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received a second opinion on his injured toe during his team's bye week and said Tuesday the biggest key to his recovery is rest.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should absolutely get MVP votes' for stellar season

T.J. Watt is the likely Defensive Player of the Year front-runner following his monster game against the Ravens, but Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers pass rusher is also deserving of MVP consideration.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW