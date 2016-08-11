Sanchez, Siemian make cases for Broncos' starting job

That's the encouraging side of Sanchez's performance. The flip side showcased a quarterback who was picked off on his second drive. Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan, who was burned for the first score, made a terrific play coming off his man to deflect Sanchez's pass. Sanchez threw the ball into traffic, which is something coach Gary Kubiak has been working to prevent. To complete the Sanchez cycle, the Broncos went three-and-out on his third drive.