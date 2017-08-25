Around the NFL

San Francisco 49ers release veteran LB Ahmad Brooks

Published: Aug 25, 2017 at 09:01 AM

Ahmad Brooks' long run in San Francisco has ended.

The 49ers released Brooks on Friday, the team announced. The move comes after the team failed to find a team willing to trade for the veteran linebacker over the last couple of weeks, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.

"We would like to thank Ahmad for his nine years of service and contributions to the 49ers," team general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "In that time, he played a significant role on some formidable defensive units that helped this team achieve great success. We feel good about the depth and competition along our defensive front and believe that by making this decision now it will give Ahmad a head start on exploring his options with other teams. We wish him and his family nothing but the best."

The 49ers' plan to release Brooks was first reported by Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee.

Brooks, 33, has been a mainstay in San Francisco for nearly a decade, and only Joe Staley has played longer on the 49ers among current roster players. As Barrows pointed out, third-year linebacker Eli Harold has been battling Brooks for a starting spot on the roster.

"Ahmad can still do things," coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters shortly after the release. "I think everyone knows that and he's going to help somebody this year. But it really comes down to the final 53. And I'm starting to get a better feel for what that is now. And it's taken me some time, it's taken John [Lynch] and me some time, because we got to know what our group was like and it's really been nothing against Ahmad.

"It's how are we going to get 53 guys on this team -- the right type of 53 guys. You think of guys that might not be as good in Week 1, but you think they'll be ready in Week 3. What gives you the best chance to win in Week 1 and Week 8 and Week 16. You've got to play all that into account."

The anticipated move to cut Brooks also will give the 49ers more room under the salary cap. Brooks, who's entering the final year of a six-year, $40.4 million deal, was set to count $6.1 million against the cap this season, according to Spotrac.

A two-time All-Pro second-team selection, Brooks started in 15 games for the 49ers last season, recording 53 tackles and six sacks. Over his NFL career, Brooks has 53.5 sacks and 290 tackles. His 51.5 sacks in San Francisco ranks third all-time in 49ers history.

Although Brooks appears to be in the twilight of his career, he likely won't be a free agent for long.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Ravens on Thursday night

The Miami defense came up huge and Tua Tagovailoa came on in relief to lead the Dolphins past the Ravens on Thursday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa replaces injured Jacoby Brissett in Dolphins' win over Ravens

Dealing with a broken finger, Tua Tagovailoa did not start on Thursday, but was called on to relieve an injured Jacoby Brissett in the second half. 
news

Week 10 Thursday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, with Tua Tagovailoa backing him up and still dealing with a fractured finger.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Injured finger 'feels pretty dang close' to 100 percent

Doctors told Russell Wilson he'd be out between 6-8 weeks. That wasn't going to fly for one of the NFL's most maniacal competitors. The 10th-year veteran veteran had never missed a game, much less multiple weeks. Wilson, as he's wont to do amid adversity, just worked harder.
news

Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join Rams

Coveted free agent WR Odell Beckham﻿ has made a decision on his next NFL home. And it's sure to turn quite a few heads.
news

Cam Newton signs one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory placed on injured reserve after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW