Around the NFL

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 01:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Sam Darnold's recent stretch of struggles has him in the focus of Carolina's training staff for a second straight week.

Darnold will undergo an MRI on a shoulder injury suffered prior to Carolina's Week 9 loss to New England, Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday. Darnold threw three interceptions in the 24-6 defeat, including two that came as a result of poor pass placement.

Rhule told reporters he does not believe the injury caused Darnold to throw the interceptions.

"When I look at the tape I see two bad decisions on turnovers," Rhule said, via ESPN's David Newton.

The third Darnold interception came via an excellent play made by Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who leapt up in front of Darnold to snag the pass from a short distance.

Darnold has been mired in poor play for much of the last month, throwing four interceptions in Carolina's last three games. He suffered a concussion in the Panthers' win over Atlanta in Week 8, but made it out of concussion protocol in time to overcome the shoulder injury and resulting questionable game status to play Sunday. Darnold has not missed a start in 2021.

Carolina acquired Darnold in the offseason with the belief the Panthers could reverse the course of the quarterback's once-promising career. He performed up to expectation in the team's first month of the season, but has since regressed dramatically, and the Panthers' offense has suffered.

When asked Monday if Rhule believed Darnold was still the right quarterback for the Panthers, the coach danced around the question with his response.

"Right now we're focused on him and his health," Rhule said.

Carolina began the 2021 season on a hot streak, winning its first three games. The Panthers have won just one contest since, owning a 4-5 record entering Week 10, while Darnold has posted a passer rating of just 71.3 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 7-11 in his nine starts this season.

The Panthers have former XFL standout P.J. Walker available as Darnold's backup. Walker replaced a struggling Darnold in Carolina's blowout loss to New York in Week 7 and filled in for Darnold again in Week 8 following the starter's exit due to a concussion.

Related Content

news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW