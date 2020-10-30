Around the NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) will not play Sunday vs. Chicago

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 04:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Michael Thomas' strange 2020 will continue with another absence Sunday.

Thomas (ankle/hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Chicago.

Thomas returned to Saints practice Thursday after missing time due to the injuries, but he won't take the field in Week 8. His 2020 has been marred by injuries that first forced him out of action for only the second time in his career, and his tale has only grown odder, with Thomas being left inactive in Week 5 after getting into a scuffle with teammate ﻿Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿ during practice.

New Orleans wasn't bashful about the reason for his absence, explaining he'd miss the Saints' Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to disciplinary reasons.

Rumblings involving the Saints potentially dangling Thomas in trade talks have only further complicated the situation, and Thomas' absence Sunday will at least preserve his value on the market as he attempts to overcome the pair of ailments. Time will tell whether we see him on the field in a Saints uniform again after Tuesday's trade deadline.

