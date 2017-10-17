Around the NFL

Saints won't take Aaron Rodgers-less Packers 'lightly'

Published: Oct 17, 2017 at 02:43 AM
With Aaron Rodgers out a "minimum of a significant amount of time," defenses get a slight reprieve facing a green Brett Hundley as opposed to the dream-killing, laser-throwing, football wizard Rodgers.

The first defense to face Hundley is a New Orleans crew coming off a three-touchdown performance in Week 3. The Saints' D has turned its season around over the past three games.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan didn't play dumb when discussing the difference between facing Rodgers and a backup. Whereas some players might default to hollow platitudes about the replacement, Jordan spoke honestly when asked if he wished Rodgers was playing this week.

"No!" Jordan said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. "You know, you hate to hear somebody with such immense talent get hurt and be down for the year. But at the same time, we have a game to win, so hopefully this makes it push in our favor. But we don't know to what extent."

Even facing Rodgers' understudy comes with concerns. The Saints know the Packers can't be taken lightly, especially at Lambeau.

"He's had a lot of tutelage from one of the greats of our era ... so that being said, I'm sure he'll be well ready," Jordan said of Hundley.

Hundley impressed during preseason work in his three seasons in Green Bay. The Packers own enough talent surrounding the quarterback in Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones to move the football.

Ex-Packer John Kuhn, who is on the Saints' injured reserve list, knows even without Rodgers, Mike McCarthy's team remains a dangerous python in the weeds.

"You can't ever take them lightly," Kuhn said.

