Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact to Alvin Kamara

As a positive COVID-19 test for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will prevent the star back from playing Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, it will also prevent the team from having any of its current running backs due close contact with Kamara.
Saints running backs Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, Michael Burton and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news.
