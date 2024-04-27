Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

Rattler had a much-publicized and mercurial run to get to the NFL.

A five-star QB out of Pinnacle High in Arizona, Rattler missed much of his senior year after being suspended from school for 30 days due to undisclosed reasons. Nonetheless, he made his way to Oklahoma as a much-ballyhooed recruit. He redshirted as a freshman behind current Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and then started as a sophomore, showing promise to the tune of 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he was benched in the 2021 season when this year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, took over the starting role. Rattler transferred to South Carolina and became the school's first quarterback drafted since 1990 when the Broncos selected Todd Ellis, Denver Broncos in the ninth round.

In his final college season, Rattler set a school record with a 68.9 completion percentage in 2023, throwing for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Following his time with the Gamecocks, Rattler garnered MVP honors at the Reece's Senior Bowl.

The 23-year-old shined in the pre-draft process on and off the field, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. It was a process that included more than a dozen team visits.

Unfortunately, there's not much Rattler can do to overcome his 6-foot, 210-pound frame and 4.95 40-yard dash speed. He did play behind a rather porous offensive line as a senior and hung tough, so that boasts some fortitude to complement a strong arm and quick release.