Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 02:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round.

The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Rattler is the first quarterback to come off the board since the Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix at No. 12 overall. The string of 138 selections between QBs is an NFL draft record.
The 23-year-old Rattler joins a Saints quarterback room behind starter Derek Carr. Rattler will battle 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener and free-agent additions Nathan Peterman and Kellen Mond for reps behind Carr.

With Carr entrenched in the starting spot, Rattler can sit and develop as a potential down-the-line option under center in The Bayou. He also provides insurance if Carr, who was banged up a lot in 2023 but didn't miss a start, gets injured.

Rattler had a much-publicized and mercurial run to get to the NFL.

A five-star QB out of Pinnacle High in Arizona, Rattler missed much of his senior year after being suspended from school for 30 days due to undisclosed reasons. Nonetheless, he made his way to Oklahoma as a much-ballyhooed recruit. He redshirted as a freshman behind current Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and then started as a sophomore, showing promise to the tune of 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he was benched in the 2021 season when this year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, took over the starting role. Rattler transferred to South Carolina and became the school's first quarterback drafted since 1990 when the Broncos selected Todd Ellis, Denver Broncos in the ninth round.

In his final college season, Rattler set a school record with a 68.9 completion percentage in 2023, throwing for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Following his time with the Gamecocks, Rattler garnered MVP honors at the Reece's Senior Bowl.

The 23-year-old shined in the pre-draft process on and off the field, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. It was a process that included more than a dozen team visits.
Unfortunately, there's not much Rattler can do to overcome his 6-foot, 210-pound frame and 4.95 40-yard dash speed. He did play behind a rather porous offensive line as a senior and hung tough, so that boasts some fortitude to complement a strong arm and quick release.

Generally viewed as the seventh-best QB in a phenomenal 2024 class, Rattler's wait to get drafted lasted longer than initially expected. However, he lands in a spot where he could develop into a potential starter if the Saints eventually move on from Carr.

