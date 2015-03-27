Saints' Sean Payton praises tight end Josh Hill

"And I'm like, 'He will? I said, 'Well, let's throw the numbers up on the board with their measurables.' And all of a sudden, Josh Hill, you look at a 38-inch vertical jump, he's an 11 broad (jump), three-cone, whatever. And the comparables to the top tight ends in the draft a year ago, I said, 'In every category this guy's better.' There's this perception -- we're the same way as coaches -- if we (acquire) someone as a free agent after the draft. But when you really look at the film and watch him, if I told you this guy was our third-round draft pick, you'd be excited now.