Around the NFL

Saints' Sean Payton praises tight end Josh Hill

Published: Mar 27, 2015 at 12:46 AM

Sean Payton thinks he'll be just fine at tight end.

In the wake of the Jimmy Graham trade, which has left a bad taste in plenty of Saints fans' mouths, Payton has been talking up Josh Hill nonstop. Hill is an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State who joined the roster in 2013.

Hill had 14 receptions for 176 yards and five touchdowns last year.

"We were doing this study last year with the draft class, and they were talking about some of the top picks at tight end," Payton said at the NFC coaches breakfast, via ESPN.com. "So the scouts had the board, and this is human nature, but the scout would see (Hill as a) free-agent tight end, and kinda say, 'Well, he'll come in Year 1 and probably beat out Josh Hill.'

"And I'm like, 'He will? I said, 'Well, let's throw the numbers up on the board with their measurables.' And all of a sudden, Josh Hill, you look at a 38-inch vertical jump, he's an 11 broad (jump), three-cone, whatever. And the comparables to the top tight ends in the draft a year ago, I said, 'In every category this guy's better.' There's this perception -- we're the same way as coaches -- if we (acquire) someone as a free agent after the draft. But when you really look at the film and watch him, if I told you this guy was our third-round draft pick, you'd be excited now.

"We've just got to get that little jersey off his back that says, 'I came here as a free agent.' I think we feel like he's got a bright future."

Payton does make a fine point. There are some coaches who believe that tight end, like linebacker and running back, are positions that often have the deepest value. Players can be had late in the draft.

Giants general manager Jerry Reese, for one, has had glowing success with the likes of Kevin Boss, Jake Ballard and now Larry Donnell. Some executives know how to find tight ends.

And while Hill is still a bit of a wild card, he should get the benefit of the doubt for now. What if Payton is right and a lot of Graham's success was system-based? (Of course, we're not taking away from his tremendous athletic talent.)

If Payton could save New Orleans that much money, he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast unveils our annual division power rankings and welcomes Bucky Brooks back to the show. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW