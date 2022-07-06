Around the NFL

Saints QB Jameis Winston throwing without brace on surgically repaired left knee

Published: Jul 06, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Jameis Winston appears to have reached another milestone in his return from last year's season-ending ACL injury.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a video to Instagram this week of himself throwing without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

Winston had been wearing the brace while participating in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp earlier this summer. Now, just over eight months since tearing his ACL and suffering MCL damage, the Saints starter is looking comfortable dropping back with no restrictions.

Before suffering the season-ending injury, Winston was on pace to have a stellar first campaign as New Orleans' QB1. The signal-caller had marched the Saints to a 5-2 record with a 14-3 TD-to-INT ratio and boasted a career-best 102.8 passer rating through seven games. New Orleans re-signed Winston this offseason to a two-year, $28 million deal after a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Winston told NFL Network in May that he expects to play against the Atlanta Falcons when the 2022 season kicks off in September and that if he had to play a game right now, he'd "be able to go."

"We're taking this process slowly," Winston said. "It's about getting better every day. I'm embracing it, and I'm excited to be able to talk football and just keep progressing.

The Saints are hoping Winston progresses to the point where his past scars -- on the field and on his left knee -- will be an afterthought ahead of Week 1.

Winston and New Orleans veterans report for training camp on July 26.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Terry McLaurin was 'confident' extension with Commanders would get done: 'I wanted to be here'

Terry McLaurin met the media Wednesday for the first time since signing a lucrative three-year extension with the Washington Commanders, expressing confidence all along that a deal would get done.

news

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb on potential of bounce-back season: 'The dam has to break at some point'

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb struggled to produce results while plagued by an ankle injury last season. Now fully healthy, the pass rusher feels a bounce-back season is right around the corner.

news

Lane Johnson praises Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' poise, says he 'demands respect'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson recently praised quarterback Jalen Hurts' leadership on "NFL Total Access." But while the lineman believes Philly has a great roster, he's been around long enough to know the importance of taking it day-by-day.

news

Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's brother, Mike Grier, was tabbed to become GM of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Mike Grier is the first Black GM in the history of the NHL.

news

Seahawks chair Jody Allen says team is not for sale right now

Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement released Tuesday by the team that neither the Seahawks nor the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which the Allen Trust owns as well, are currently up for sale.

news

Mike Evans recalls Tom Brady's hint at unretirement: 'I didn't think he was really coming back'

Mike Evans was surprised, just like everyone else in the football world, when Tom Brady unretired earlier this year. The quarterback barely even gave his Buccaneers teammate a heads up in a text conversation earlier in the day.

news

Micah Parsons thinks he, Trevon Diggs can be 'even better' than Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

Entering his second season, Micah Parsons has high hopes for both himself and Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs, a pair he thinks can rival that of the Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

news

Robert Griffin III open to NFL return: 'I am ready to go right now'

Robert Griffin III has not taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW