Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

With former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen ascending to head coach, the New Orleans Saints are promoting defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard to become co-defensive coordinators, the team announced Wednesday.

Allen, Nielsen and Richard all worked under previous head coach Sean Payton.

Richard will remain the team's secondary coach and Nielsen will maintain his role as defensive line coach, with each of them adding co-defensive coordinator to their title.

The team also officially announced Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator, Darren Rizzi as special teams coordinator, Ronald Curry as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Doug Marrone as offensive line coach and Kodi Burns as wide receivers coach.

Nielsen and Richard, both 42, are no strangers to teaming up, as they did so when they played together on USC's defense in college. Richard was with the Trojans from 1998-2001, while Nielsen in the program from 1997-2001.

Nielsen's NFL coaching career began with the Saints in 2017 as the D-line coach, while Richard started with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 as the assistant defensive backs coach. Richard was the Seahawks' DC from 2015-17 and then moved on to become the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator from 2018-19, drawing some interest as a potential head coach in the process.

New Orleans' 2021 defense was easily the strength of the 9-8 squad, finishing the year ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed and seventh in yards.