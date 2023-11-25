Saints placing CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve

New Orleans won't have its top cornerback for at least the next four games.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per a source.

Lattimore, who had already been ruled out Sunday's game versus Atlanta, suffered the ankle injury in Week 10's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which head coach Dennis Allen described as "fairly significant" as New Orleans headed into its bye week.

Apparently, the extra week off wasn't enough time for Lattimore to fully recover, and he will sit out a minimum of four games, with Week 16's Thursday night matchup against the Rams being the earliest he could return.

The news on Lattimore comes on the same week star wide receiver Michael Thomas was also placed on IR due to a knee injury.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Lattimore has produced one interception, eight passes defensed, 48 total tackles and two tackles for loss in 10 starts this season. The seven-year veteran has locked up one-half of the field for head coach Dennis Allen's defense since coming into the league as a first-round pick in 2017.