Around the NFL

Saints' Mark Ingram: 'If you fumble, you can't play'

Published: Nov 03, 2016 at 12:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram said it "sucked" to be benched after his first-quarter fumble last week. But he understands why Sean Payton banished him to the coldness of the seat on the sideline.

"If you fumble, you can't play," he said Wednesday, via the Times-Picayune. "I know that, man -- ever since pee wee. If you're fumbling, you're not going to play. I haven't been a fumbler, but I've fumbled the past two games in a row.

"So, it is what it is. Those are the facts, and I have to continue to improve so that doesn't happen any more."

Tim Hightower took over last week and rushed for 102 yards on 26 attempts. Ingram earned 100-plus rushing yards once in his last 23 games.

Last week's game displayed a different offense for Payton, one which utilized the ground game to eat up clock and keep his defense off the field.

Ingram will get off the bench this week, but he's already lost major reps to Hightower.

"It's unfortunate that I fumbled twice in a row -- two games in a row -- but that doesn't define me," Ingram said. "That doesn't define the player I am, and I won't let it. I'm going to continue to strive to be great, continue to strive to do my best to be the player I could be to help us win and work my butt off to take care of the ball better."

Against a San Francisco 49ers defense that has allowed 185.1 rushing yards per game (most in the NFL), a 100-plus yard rusher in six straight games (a franchise record), and 562 rushing yards in the last two weeks, both Hightower and Ingram should have plenty of chances to gobble up yards.

Ingram needs to make sure he holds onto the ball first.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW