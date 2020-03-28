Saints GM 'appreciative' of Brees' team-friendly deal

"We needed to know what Drew was going to count on our (salary) cap this year, what resources are we using because then that gives us the ability to do some other things," Loomis told the team's website. "To Drew's credit, his No. 1 goal was to make sure we had an opportunity to improve our roster, keep our roster together and be as competitive as we can be. I'm certainly appreciative of how he's handled that contract the last couple times because again the most important thing to him is we have a competitive team."