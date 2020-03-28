Around the NFL

Saints GM 'appreciative' of Brees' team-friendly deal

Published: Mar 28, 2020 at 02:33 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Drew Brees expressed his generosity and exercised philanthropy this week when he and his family announced they were donating $5 million to COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts in Louisiana. But the Saints quarterback's selflessness isn't merely an off-field hobby.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis recently preached about Brees' desire to re-sign with New Orleans this offseason on a team-friendly deal.

"We needed to know what Drew was going to count on our (salary) cap this year, what resources are we using because then that gives us the ability to do some other things," Loomis told the team's website. "To Drew's credit, his No. 1 goal was to make sure we had an opportunity to improve our roster, keep our roster together and be as competitive as we can be. I'm certainly appreciative of how he's handled that contract the last couple times because again the most important thing to him is we have a competitive team."

Brees was slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, like Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill, both of whom cashed in on deals worth up to $29.5 million per year. But the Saints QB announced in February that he would be returning to the Saints for his age-41 season, without having already agreed to a deal.

The future Hall of Famer's deal came in on March 17 at two years for $50 million, like (but not exactly like) Brady's deal with his new team in Tampa Bay, with much of the money coming via prorated bonuses. New Orleans got a hometown discount from Brees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time, who took less money than he could have received on the open market so that the Saints could make competitive playoff runs during his two-year pact, i.e. spend elsewhere.

New Orleans has done just that. The Saints re-signed the unheralded David Onyemata, inked returning tackle Andrus Peat to a hefty deal and placed a first-round tender on Swiss Army human Taysom Hill. New Orleans replaced the departed Vonn Bell with the veteran Malcolm Jenkins. The organization also finally filled out its receiving corps with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders on a deal worth $8 million per year, the exact type of acquisition Brees was likely anticipating when he forewent top dollar.

The result is that New Orleans enters the 2020 season, whenever it may begin, with an unimpeachable roster, one that boasts very few holes if any and is built for another run at the postseason, a division title and a return to the Super Bowl.

Time is running out for the aging Brees to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for a second time in his storied career. If and when the QB is on that postgame dais in the future, his decision to take less money on his final deal could prove to have been a significant one.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

news

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'insane ceiling,' 'reminds me most of Josh Allen'

49ers tight end George Kittle recently told the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he does not have a preference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but he also admits that Lance reminds him of Josh Allen and has an "insane ceiling."

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get in some on-field work at voluntary minicamps over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson's resilience: 'I 100 percent see greatness'

Jets GM Joe Douglas has ample opportunity to provide the support that sets up quarterback Zach Wilson for success as he enters Year 2.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW