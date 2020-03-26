Drew Brees donating $5 million to State of Louisiana

Drew Brees is giving back to the community in a big way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced Thursday, he and his family will donate $5 million to help deliver meals to needy people in Louisiana.

"Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020," Brees wrote. "The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Louisiana has been among the most hard-hit by the novel coronavirus that continues to spread throughout the United States.

Saints coach Sean Payton was the first in the NFL community to announce he contracted the virus. The coach said Wednesday he has since been cleared.

Brees' donation continues the growing trend of players and clubs alike making big donations to help those most devastated by local shutdowns due to the pandemic.

The Detroit Lions announced quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are launching programs on multiple levels this week to assist in dealing with changes in daily life and hardships brought on by the virus.

Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson are partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida to greater Jacksonville respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The couple has pledged a donation that will provide over 10,000 meals to those affected by the ongoing crisis, Garafolo added.

Following the Denver Broncos' $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund, they announced general manager John Elway is personally donating $50,000 to help support our community during this time of need.