Saints expected to sign Jameis Winston to 1-year deal

Despite leading the league with 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, Winston found it hard to locate a starting job in the first month of free agency. Part of that was due to the fact that Jameis also led the league with 30 interceptions and had just become the first "30-30" quarterback in NFL history, but most of it stemmed from extraordinary circumstances around the NFL and the world. A global pandemic was as likely as all 32 NFL teams having bona fide starters projected in place heading into the draft.