Saints, Browns among teams that can control 2015 NFL Draft

Outlook: Two of New England's nine picks are compensatory and can't be traded, but the other seven are certainly in play to be moved. The Patriots have the last pick of the second round, two picks in the third and the second pick in the fourth, which should allow them to move up or down to address needs on the offensive and defense lines, at linebacker and at corner. But the most likely scenario, given New England's history, is a pick or two being moved out to 2016; Bill Belichick has typically preyed on regimes with fleeting job security, dealing current-year picks for next-year picks a round higher. And as it's unlikely that the champs will have nine rookies make their team in 2015, this could be a year to go back to that well-worn game plan.