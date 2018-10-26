Sack numbers misleading for Eagles' offense

The key in this play was the blocking on the right side. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks pulled to the right and cut down defensive end Julius Peppers, clearing a path for Wentz to roll out and find Goedert in the end zone. What made this possible, though, was right tackle Lane Johnson managing to squeeze defensive tackle Kawann Short into teammate Dontari Poe in the interior, jamming up the line and preventing either from penetrating and blowing up the play. It produced a key touchdown in a game the Eagles appeared to have in hand.