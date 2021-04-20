Buccaneers re-sign vet backup QB Ryan Griffin

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they re-signed Griffin, giving Brady some company in the QB room.

Tampa didn't have a quarterback under contract outside of Brady until inking Griffin. Last year's backup, Blaine Gabbert﻿, remains a free agent.

If Griffin makes the final roster, it will mark his seventh season with the Bucs after being claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2015. The 31-year-old has been chiefly a preseason player, having thrown just four NFL passes in his career, all coming in 2019.

Having spent years in Tampa, Griffin is experienced in Byron Leftwich's and Bruce Arians' system. Given Brady's durability, the Bucs could be comfortable with Griffin as the lone veteran backup this season after rolling with two during the pandemic last year.