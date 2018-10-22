Ryan, Falcons defeat Giants, keep playoff hopes alive

On no play was this more evident on Monday night than one during the Giants' red-zone possession at the start of the third quarter. Pat Shurmur trusted Manning on fourth-and-goal from the 1, calling a designed boot pass with Beckham running a flat route. Out of the gate, Beckham was open, beating the trailing linebacker by a few steps. But Manning hesitated and threw back inside to a double-covered third-string tight end. The missed opportunity was so egregious that cameras caught Giants coach Pat Shurmur exclaiming, "Throw the ball to Odell!" on the sidelines. In total, Manning finished 4 for 11 for 20 yards and a last-second score in the red zone. The Giants made five red-zone trips and scored just 20 points.