Russell Wilson says it's 'critical' he's involved with hiring of next Seahawks OC 

Published: Jan 14, 2021 at 06:22 PM
Russell Wilson﻿'s professional career tacked on a few notable losses over the past week.

Three days after the 12-4 Seahawks lost to the Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend, Wilson lost his offensive coordinator of three seasons after Seattle parted ways with Brian Schottenheimer.

In an hour-long Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, his first since his OC's departure, Wilson addressed a number of things, including a strong desire to be involved with the hiring process of his unit's next leader.

"The next 10 years are super critical for everyone involved. It's vital. Critical that I'm a part of that process. Coach [Pete Carroll] and I have talked about it, great dialogue about the thought process who we want," he said, per KCPQ Seattle.

Wilson continued, "Imperative to my career as well. And as far as I want to go. Super excited to be in the mix of that conversation."

The 2021 season marks Year 10 for the 32-year-old Wilson, a run that has included its fair share of ups and downs. Seattle's recent season-ending defeat stands as one of those down moments.

Ever the optimist, Wilson indicated several times during his media session that the decision to move on from Schottenheimer was Carroll's decision, but it is one he trusts if it leads to the team improving next season.

Another decision Wilson spoke on related to comments Caroll made on Monday involving his desire to run the ball more after defenses adjusted to Wilson's hot start to this season and stifled the Seahawks offense down the stretch.

"We've been able to talk since that comment about running the football (more). Whatever it takes to win, I'm all in for ... I do this to win Super Bowls. For our football team to be the best it can be," Wilson said.

Caroll acknowledged taking the ball out of Wilson's hands might not sit well with fans but early indications suggest Wilson wouldn't be bothered by the change.

"Let Russ Cook" was a popular tagline for Seattle's offense in 2020, one that grew in prominence after Wilson's MVP-caliber showing through the first half of the season. When asked by team reporter John Boyle if he wants to see more of that next season, Wilson simply replied, "I want to see more wins, more championships."

It's been seven years since Seattle last accomplished that goal but Wilson, who donned a Super Bowl XLVIII hoodie throughout the call, remains focused on getting back to the mountaintop. With a few tweaks, the Seahawks could very well find themselves back on the throne in no time.

