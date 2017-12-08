Russell Wilson deserves MVP; Keenan Allen deserves spotlight

3) The truly unforgivable aspect of the New York Giants' QB botch job. I can't believe Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese didn't have a plan in place to get Davis Webb ready for play when they contemplated removing Eli Manning from the lineup. The rookie third-rounder is listed as the QB3 and spent the entire season working with the scout team as part of his duties. While that is certainly in line with how most NFL teams operate, the Giants needed to elevate Webb to the QB2 spot to give him enough practice reps to get ready for meaningful snaps in game action. The starting quarterback typically takes 85-90 percent of practice reps with the first-team offense and the backup takes the remaining reps. Thus, the Giants needed to elevate Webb to give him enough practice time to develop some familiarity and continuity with the group of skill players that he would work with in games. Now, I didn't see anything wrong with taking a look at Geno Smith during the final part of the season to see if he offered anything as a short-term QB1 or a long-term QB2, but the optics of failing to have your young quarterback ready for game action probably crushed McAdoo and Reese with the Giants' fan base.