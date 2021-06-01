Roundup: Texans signing former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster.

Houston is signing former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Burkhead spent the last four seasons in New England as a spell back and pass catcher out of the backfield for the Patriots, carrying the ball 253 times for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 96 passes for 856 yards and seven scores from 2017-2020. Prior to his time in New England, Burkhead began his career in Cincinnati, where he set career-high marks for rush attempts and yards in 2016 before heading to the east coast.

Typical of a Patriots running back in the last decade or so, Burkhead filled a role in a committee-like backfield, and he heads to a team with more than a handful of options in its own running backs room. Burkhead's addition brings Houston's total to seven at the position, and it's a group headlined by a few runners (David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay﻿) trying to create new magic at various stages of their respective individual careers.

Burkhead's New England connection to Caserio makes this signing logical. We'll see this summer whether the 28-year-old can carve out a similar role with the Texans.

