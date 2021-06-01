Around the NFL

Roundup: Texans signing former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Published: Jun 01, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster.

Houston is signing former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Burkhead spent the last four seasons in New England as a spell back and pass catcher out of the backfield for the Patriots, carrying the ball 253 times for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 96 passes for 856 yards and seven scores from 2017-2020. Prior to his time in New England, Burkhead began his career in Cincinnati, where he set career-high marks for rush attempts and yards in 2016 before heading to the east coast.

Typical of a Patriots running back in the last decade or so, Burkhead filled a role in a committee-like backfield, and he heads to a team with more than a handful of options in its own running backs room. Burkhead's addition brings Houston's total to seven at the position, and it's a group headlined by a few runners (David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay﻿) trying to create new magic at various stages of their respective individual careers.

Burkhead's New England connection to Caserio makes this signing logical. We'll see this summer whether the 28-year-old can carve out a similar role with the Texans.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The Arizona Cardinals signed punter Tyler Newsome to a one-year contract.
  • Former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses is visiting the Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He visited the Jets last week, per Rapoport.
  • The Detroit Lions signed defensive tackle ﻿Brian Price﻿.
  • The New York Jets signed former 49ers defensive lineman ﻿Ronald Blair﻿ and waived defensive lineman ﻿Sharif Finch﻿. Blair did not play last season while recuperating from a torn ACL suffered the season prior.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said first-round linebacker ﻿Joe Tryon﻿, who underwent minor knee surgery in May, remains out but is "real close" to getting on the field.

