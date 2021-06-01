Around the NFL

Ex-Washington RT Morgan Moses to visit Bears; OT met with Jets last week

Published: Jun 01, 2021 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team could effectively swap offensive tackles.

Ex-Washington right tackle Morgan Moses is visiting the Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the visit to Chicago.

Washington released Moses after signing offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.﻿, whom the Bears cut to shed cap space after drafting Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moses had started every game in Washington since 2015, most at right tackle. The 30-year-old did make two starts at left tackle in 2020 and performed well.

If Moses signs in Chicago, it would provide the Bears options along a reshuffled offensive line.

Currently, Jenkins and Germain Ifedi are penciled in to start at the tackle spots. Both are more experienced on the right side. Adding Moses would give Chicago three players who have played more on the right than left side. It's also possible Ifedi could move inside where he began last season. At the very least, signing another veteran would give the Bears options, especially if Jenkins isn't ready to start on the blindside from Day 1.

Of course, Moses might have more options on his plate.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Moses visited the New York Jets last week, per sources, and the offensive tackle could end up making more visits before inking a new deal.

Moses, who was due to make $7.75 million in 2021 before his release, would represent an upgrade over ﻿George Fant﻿ in New York. Adding Moses would allow the Jets to move the versatile Fant to a swing-tackle role. Adding more O-line help would continue Gang Green's commitment to protecting rookie QB Zach Wilson.

After Washington added Leno, the club shopped Moses via trade, but with two years left on his contract, found no takers. Now that he's free to shop his own wares, the veteran OT appears to have options.

